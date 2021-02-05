Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s new music video ‘Cry Baby’ gives fans a nostalgic trip to the toy store

HOUSTON – Megan Thee Stallion dropped her latest music video on her single “Cry Baby” off her debut studio album “Good News.”

The Houston-native rapper collaborated with rapper DaBaby with the single and music video, which dropped on Wednesday. Both rappers are no stranger to collaboration.

Megan is seen dancing while dressed up as a doll in the video at a toy store, while DaBaby drives a toy car as he raps. Comedian BlameitonKWay makes an appearance as the toy store’s manager.

“Good News” was released on November 20, 2020, and since the album’s debut, “Cry Baby” was listened to 41 million times on Spotify.

You can view the music video on YouTube here. Editor’s note: The music video contains profanity, viewer discretion advised.