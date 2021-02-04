Journey of a lifetime offered through unique TSU educational program

For all of those who have dreamed of traveling across the world and positively impacting humanity, one Houston academician is making dreams come true.

Dr. Michael Adams is the founding director of Texas Southern University’s Executive Masters of Public Administration (EMPA) program, which provides its students with an opportunity one could only dream of -- to study abroad on an all-inclusive trip.

The online EMPA program is dedicated to educating mid-career professionals. It teaches students how to guide, manage, lead and succeed in both the public and private sectors. Those who plan to be managers, directors or CEO’s would benefit from the program.

The EMPA program goes the extra mile and provides its students with the chance to make international relationships that will broaden their horizons. EMPA students have traveled to some of the most illustrious countries since the program’s inception: Ghana, Togo, Benin, Panama, Brazil, China and, just recently, South Africa (Johannesburg and Cape Town). In February 2020, EMPA students traveled to South Africa to learn about the country’s culture and public policies.

Ad

As policy students, they simply could not miss South Africa’s treasured memorials of the apartheid revolutionary, Nelson Mandela. In Cape Town, students visited Robben Island, located off the Capitol’s coast. It is where Mandela was imprisoned for 17 years during his fight to end apartheid and to gain liberation for his countrymen. In Johannesburg, students visited a museum in his honor, documenting the historical timeline of South Africa’s apartheid. There were many more adventures and experiences shared while on the trip, all of them leaving a lasting impact on the students.

Adams wears many hats when it comes to contributing to the welfare of the community. His credentials within public policy are boundless. While serving as the founding director of the EMPA program, he is also the interim chair of the political science department in the Barbara Jordan Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs. He is a highly sought after political scientist who specializes in electoral politics, redistricting and voting rights. You can always find him in the media helping to provide politological analysis on current and historical issues.

Ad

Dr. Michael Adams (TSU)

Additionally, he serves on the Houston Community College Public Administration Advisory Board and as a reviewer for The American Review of Politics.

Along with the six books he has co-authored, Adams has also been published in the Journal of Service Science, the Encyclopedia of African American History, International Journal of Education Research and the European Journal of Social Sciences (TSU.edu). Because of his devotion to public policy and public service, he has received accolades and awards from Texas Southern University Research Scholar Award, School of Public Affairs Research Scholar Award and the Quiester Craig Teaching Award.

Adams continues to advance in the world of public affairs, shifting the atmosphere within politics and policy, and changing the lives of so many TSU students.

KPRC 2 is partnering with Texas Southern University throughout the month of February for a celebration of Houston Black history. Students from TSU’s School of Communication and members of @KTSU_2 “The Voice” online team are providing 28 days of content for the @kprc2 Instagram account and the station’s other digital platforms. Posts and articles have been researched and produced exclusively by TSU students under the supervision of their School of Communication professors and the KPRC 2 digital team. An article will be published daily throughout February 2021 on click2houston.com/blackhistory.

Ad

About the author

Breyia Walker (TSU)

Breyia Walker is an aspiring content creator following in the footsteps of Nikole Hannah-Jones and Barbara Jordan. She is a public administration graduate student at Texas Southern University.