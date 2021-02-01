Rice University named No. 1 ‘think tank’ institution globally, report says

HOUSTON – Two institutes at Rice University are recognized as top “think tanks” within the U.S. and worldwide.

In a global report named ‘2020 Go-To Think Tank Index” conducted by the Think Tanks and Civil Societies Program of the University of Pennsylvania, Rice University’s Baker Institute of Public Policy jumped to No. 1 in 2020 for their world-class education and intellect.

The institute’s Center for Energy Studies also maintained its ranking as the No. 1 think tank for energy and resource policy for the third consecutive year, the University said in a news release.

The Baker Institute is also ranked No. 15 out of 110 in the U.S. and is listed among one of the top think tanks for “Best Quality Assurance and Integrity Policies and Procedures” according to the University.

Think tanks, as defined by the report, are institutes who house researchers and scholars performing research on social policies, economics and other public policy topics.

The other top think tank universities ranked above The Baker Institute are the London School of Economics and Political Science in London and The University of Sussex Institute of Development Studies. Both ranked No. 2 and No. 3.