Watson prepares for head-to-head, ‘Verzuz’-style Pro Bowl tournament. Here’s how to tune in

HOUSTON – Several big-name NFL players are preparing for a revamped Pro Bowl beginning this Sunday. The players will compete against one another playing “Madden NFL 21″ in a partnership with Timbaland and Swizz Beatz’ “Verzuz” and the NFL, according to the Houston Texans.

Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson is among the superstars participating and he shared a preview video on his Twitter account.

“The preparation for the big game has begun,” he shared on Twitter.

The #ProBowl: Madden NFL 21 Edition kicks off on Sunday at 5PM ET on @NFL Social Channels #EAathlete" pic.twitter.com/rXgqkJ2Zyu — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) January 27, 2021

Watson is scheduled to go head-to-head against former NFL player Michael Vick on Friday evening.

The NFL “Verzuz” battles will take place this week until Jan. 29 and will be livestreamed on all NFL social media platforms at 6 p.m. central.

Fans can interact with the Pro Bowl stars during the 60-minute broadcast. You can watch the Pro Bowl on NFL Network, EA’s Twitch channel and all NFL social media channels starting at 4 p.m. Central.