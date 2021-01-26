This is the stunning place in Texas where you can take a glass-bottom boat tour

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A trip to the Austin area is not complete without taking a glass-bottom boat tour.

Glass-bottom boat tours are currently being offered at Texas State University’s Meadows Center for Water and the Environment. Boats have a glass floor, which allows passengers to see everything swimming and growing underneath the boat.

The tours last for 30 minutes and takes passengers on a boat ride around Spring Lake, the Center said on their website. Currently, extended tours and Wetlands Tour upgrades are not available at this time.

Boat tours have a 10-person capacity limit, however, private boat tours are available starting at $50.

Admission is $9.75 per adult, $8 for seniors 65 and older, $6 for children ages 3-12. Texas State faculty, staff and students receive discount admission of $5 with valid ID.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.