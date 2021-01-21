65ºF

Who wore rare “Dior 1″ sneakers that sparked a mystery case on Twitter during Wednesday’s Inauguration Ceremony?

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

A pair of "Dior 1" sneakers (top, in circle) were spotted during Wednesday's Presidential Inauguration.
A pair of "Dior 1" sneakers (top, in circle) were spotted during Wednesday's Presidential Inauguration. (Screenshot from NBC News)

HOUSTON – Social media -- and especially Twitter -- cracked the mystery case of who wore a pair of rare shoes to the inauguration on Wednesday.

The shoes were worn by a man walking down the steps behind the podium while Sen. Amy Klobuchar spoke during the ceremony.

Twitter blew up immediately after, with followers asking who had the “decency” to wear Dior 1 sneakers.

Vice President Kamala Harris’s niece, Meena, confirmed on Twitter that the sneakers were worn by her husband, Nikolas Agaju.

Later on, she found out Agaju’s rare sneakers shot up to #1 on Twitter’s trending topics.

“I step away from Twitter for less than an hour for the Inauguration Ceremony and Nik’s shoes are #1 Trending???” she wrote on Twitter.

A Twitter user shared a screenshot to Harris, and replied with “Yes smh (shake my head).” She also said her husband dedicated a “whole suitcase” for his sneakers and only took them along because “it made him happy.,” according to a thread on her Twitter account.

The “Dior 1″ sneakers were a collaboration between fashion brands Dior and Air Jordan who released a limited amount of pairs sold at around $2,000 each, according to GQ Magazine.

Here are some of Twitter’s best reactions to the stylish shoes.

