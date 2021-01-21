Houston rapper Tobe Nwigue performs during Inauguration special “Celebrating America”

HOUSTON – A Houston rapper showcased his talents during a performance on the Inauguration special “Celebrating America” on Wednesday night.

Tobe Nwigue, who is a Nigerian American from Alief, performed “Wake Up Everybody” along with performers Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes. He wrote on his Instagram it was “an honor to have them perform” with him during America’s special night.

The performance also included his family and his baby children roaming in the background.

“Don’t let 2021 be 2020 part two for you,” he said after performing.

The song, “Wake Up Everybody” is part of an EP from artist The Undefeated, called “Black History Always.”

You can see the full performance below: