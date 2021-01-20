M-K-T Sunset Market brings ‘feel good’ vendors to Heights area this Thursday

Houston's first "feel good market" comes back to the Heights this Thursday.

HOUSTON – Local Houston businesses will hit the Heights at Houston’s first “feel good market.”

Located at M-K-T Heights on Shephard, M-K-T Sunset Market’s goal is to connect Houstonians with local businesses with farmers market vendors selling the freshest groceries and vendors you typically do not see often. The market is all ages, and kids can enjoy fun, free activities.

Guests can also enjoy a socially-distant picnic lunch at M-K-T Sunset Market by supporting local food vendors and restaurants in the area.

Many of the local vendors include KIN HTX by Chef Evelyn Garcia (from Food Network’s “Chopped”), Driftwood Meadows, and Hello Harper.

The market operates every third Thursday of the month, with the next one coming up this week, Jan. 21, opening from 4-8 p.m.

COVID-19 protocols such as mask wearing and social distancing will be enforced at the market.

IF YOU GO:

M-K-T Sunset Market at the Heights

Address: 600 North Shephard, Houston

Date and time: Jan. 21 4-8 p.m.