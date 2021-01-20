Converse and #Pearls: See how women are sporting their Converse shoes and pearl necklaces in honor of VP Kamala Harris on social media

HOUSTON – Women across the Houston area and the U.S. are sporting Converse Chuck Taylor or “Chuck” shoes and pearls Wednesday as a nod to Kamala Harris, who was sworn in as the nation’s vice president.
Harris is often seen in pearl necklaces during her appearances, which holds a special meaning. It represents her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, where she was a part of during her time at Howard University, according to People Magazine.
Many women took to social media to showcase photos of their pearls and their colorful Converse shoes as a sign that history had been made for women, regardless of political party.
Here’s what they shared:
#Chucksandpearls2021 #InaugurationDay @LoveCounseling5 #educators #sheldonisd pic.twitter.com/N0uRPwH2kX— Kimberly Lawson-Belonwu (@KLawsonBelonwu) January 20, 2021
Today is a good day...#BrownGirlMagic #Pearls #Chucks #Blazers #KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/zRjCkBrZQl— Kesia Lang, M.Ed. (@klang1hisd) January 20, 2021
#ChucksAndPearls #GirlPower #GlassCeilingsAreBreaking #InaugurationDay2021 @littleshicks pic.twitter.com/IUWGtCKCaV— 📱👑 🄼🄴🄻🄸🄽🄳🄰 WEAR.A.MASK! 🄻🄾🅄🅅🄸🄴🅁 (@mlouvier_EdTech) January 20, 2021
Wearing my chucks and pearls today. #KamalaHarris #BidenHarrisInauguration pic.twitter.com/cAhYdJduYR— AnneVanDusen (@runwinelove) January 20, 2021
What an honor for us to take part in witnessing our first Madam Vice President @KamalaHarris ! #Chucksandpearls2021 pic.twitter.com/bParc83NrR— Tamika Bartley (@TamikaBartley) January 20, 2021
My sisters and mom wearing #Converse and #Pearls for @KamalaHarris 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/oDU5q6ARSZ— Carlos V. Cruz III (@CVCruz17) January 20, 2021
Got mine out. #Chucksandpearls2021 pic.twitter.com/bbRdFBaaGy— Sheila Cunningham (@shc902) January 20, 2021
#chucksandpearls2021 #inauguration #InaugurationDay2021 #BidenHarris2021 #KamalaHarris #Pearls #Tennis pic.twitter.com/ofNl6VabMP— Acynthia Villery (@avillery) January 20, 2021
Inauguration Day!!!🎆🎉💕#JoeBiden #KamalaHarris #Inauguration2021 #Chucksandpearls2021 pic.twitter.com/aZx9c4JMsx— Cherome White (@cwluvs_2sing) January 20, 2021
Can’t forget the #KamalaKicks #VicePresidentHarris #KamalaHarris #MakingHistory #SheDIDthat 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UFaJQVv1iq— Teddy 🐻🥜💅🏽🏳️🌈🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@TeddyXPcktCndy) January 20, 2021
My first IG pink & pearls look. My 2nd offfice pink & pearls look. For Kamala and the Ks! Happy Inauguration Day VICE PRESIDENT @KamalaHarris and PRESIDENT @JoeBiden #Inauguration2021 #KamalaHarris #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/1czmeQU04b— 🥳Black Girls Do Stuff Too🥳 (@BlkGirlsDoStuff) January 20, 2021
Couldn't sport an entire outfit, but I'm still showing support for our 1st Madame Vice President. #Pearls #Inauguration2021 #kamalaharris #MadamVicePresident pic.twitter.com/pPw0GGQgks— AP (@Twink141) January 20, 2021
I have an overwhelming urge to wear these to work today. Today is a good day. Step aside, old white man! The door has been flung open and she's coming' in.👠👠👟👟 #KamalaHarris #KamalaInTheWhiteHouse #FromOaklandLikeMe pic.twitter.com/uebBavrriw— Heather Berry (@HeatherQ95747) January 20, 2021
Chucks and Pearls for Our Girl!!! Loved sharing with my Princess the significance of representation! Girl Power ✊🏽👑 #MVP #KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/ZN6eBRuqlB— Domina (@DBlount55) January 20, 2021
New chapter for 2021 #Inauguration2021 #converse #pearls #KamalaHarris #JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/3v2nesRGJ6— Jill Kettles (@missjillpr) January 20, 2021
#chucks and #pearls for #Inauguration2021 today! pic.twitter.com/1UAQ1GBdUP— Em (@ohheckyes) January 20, 2021