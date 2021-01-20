Converse and #Pearls: See how women are sporting their Converse shoes and pearl necklaces in honor of VP Kamala Harris on social media

Many women across the U.S. are sporting Converse shoes and pearl necklaces as a nod to VP Kamala Harris.

HOUSTON – Women across the Houston area and the U.S. are sporting Converse Chuck Taylor or “Chuck” shoes and pearls Wednesday as a nod to Kamala Harris, who was sworn in as the nation’s vice president.

Harris is often seen in pearl necklaces during her appearances, which holds a special meaning. It represents her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, where she was a part of during her time at Howard University, according to People Magazine.

Many women took to social media to showcase photos of their pearls and their colorful Converse shoes as a sign that history had been made for women, regardless of political party.

Here’s what they shared:

What an honor for us to take part in witnessing our first Madam Vice President @KamalaHarris ! #Chucksandpearls2021 pic.twitter.com/bParc83NrR — Tamika Bartley (@TamikaBartley) January 20, 2021

My first IG pink & pearls look. My 2nd offfice pink & pearls look. For Kamala and the Ks! Happy Inauguration Day VICE PRESIDENT @KamalaHarris and PRESIDENT @JoeBiden #Inauguration2021 #KamalaHarris #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/1czmeQU04b — 🥳Black Girls Do Stuff Too🥳 (@BlkGirlsDoStuff) January 20, 2021

I have an overwhelming urge to wear these to work today. Today is a good day. Step aside, old white man! The door has been flung open and she's coming' in.👠👠👟👟 #KamalaHarris #KamalaInTheWhiteHouse #FromOaklandLikeMe pic.twitter.com/uebBavrriw — Heather Berry (@HeatherQ95747) January 20, 2021