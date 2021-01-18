Joe Biden’s dog, Major, gets own ‘Indoguration’

The Delaware Humane Society to host event for future First Dog. (DHA)

WILMINGTON, Del – Major, the rescue dog of President-Elect Joe Biden received his own “Presidential Indoguration” Sunday, which doubled as a fundraiser for the Delaware shelter which he was adopted.

Biden adopted the German Shepherd as a puppy from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018. Marking the first-ever pup in history to be inaugurated to the White House, the Associated Press reported.

“Today” host Jill Martin emceed the ceremony, noting that Major was unable to attend because “he and Champ (President-Elect’s second dog whom he adopted after the 2008 election) are hard at work in preparation for their move this week.”

Singer-songwriter Josh Groban rounded up the ceremony with a performance via Zoom, singing “(How Much Is) That Doggie in the Window?”

At the event, the Delaware Humane Association raised more than $100,000, saying the funding will allow them to continue providing their services despite a challenging 2020, Executive Director Patrick Carroll said during the ceremony.

