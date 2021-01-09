Cowabunga, dude! Beachy new tiki joint brings burgers, brews and good vibes to Pearland

Good Vibes Burgers & Brews -- Pearland’s newest purveyor of burgers, brews and beachy vibes -- is slated to open Saturday, Jan. 9 at 1329 E. Broadway St.

The coastal concept will replace King’s Biergarten, which closed Nov. 29, 2020 after nine years in business.

Good Vibes will offer diners the “feeling of being on a relaxing beach vacation where they can leave their worries at the door,” according to a release.

“With our tiki-forward burger concept and being so close to the water, we wanted to create that same freeing feeling of being on vacation paired with a fresh, sustainable concept,” said Eric Nelson, executive chef and owner of Good Vibes Burgers & Brews.

The menu will feature made-to-order burgers with specialty options such as The Good Vibes Signature, a half-pound RC Ranch burger topped with smoked gouda, pepper bacon, Vibin’ sauce, lettuce, tomato and pickle on a cheesy garlic bun. Other offerings will include the Fresh Tuna Poke Bowl with fresh Yellow Fin tuna tossed with house-made ginger yuzu sauce, cucumber, seaweed, sesame and Tobiko caviar, served with crisp wonton chips; a crab cake served as a pan-seared, cracker-crusted lump crab cake with lemon aioli and arugula salad; Cajun Hot Chicken, fried chicken thighs made with Good Vibes’ house Cajun spice; a raw oyster bar; fresh seafood dishes; a variety of shareables; a plethora of beers and cocktails. There will also be a kids’ menu.

The restaurant opens for lunch and dinner daily beginning at 11 a.m.

View the full menu at goodvibesburgers.com.