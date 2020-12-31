69ºF

Features

These were the 50 most popular baby names in 2020

Dawn Jorgenson, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

Tags: Family, Lifestyle
A young child and a baby.
A young child and a baby. (Pixabay.)

In a year of uncertainty, there was at least one thing that remained the same: the names that topped the list for most popular girl and boy names.

Sophia and Liam held firm in the top spot of the list.

Below are the 50 most popular baby names for both girls and boys in 2020, according to BabyCenter, which pulled data from 520 parents who shared the names of their babies born this year.

Did your baby’s name make the list? Find out below. And to see a full list of the top 100 names, click here.

RankGirlsBoys
1SophiaLiam
2OliviaNoah
3RileyJackson
4EmmaAiden
5AvaElijah
6IsabellaGrayson
7AriaLucas
8AaliyahOliver
9AmeliaCaden
10MiaMateo
11LaylaMuhammad
12ZoeMason
13CamillaCarter
14CharlotteJayden
15ElianaEthan
16MilaSebastian
17EverlyJames
18LunaMichael
19AveryBenjamin
20EvelynLogan
21HarperLeo
22LilyLuca
23EllaAlexander
24GiannaLevi
25ChloeDaniel
26AdalynJosiah
27CharlieHenry
28IslaJace
29EllieJulian
30LeahJack
31NoraRyan
32ScarlettJacob
33MayaAsher
34AbigailWyatt
35MadisonWilliam
36AubreyOwen
37EmilyGabriel
38KinsleyMiles
39ElenaLincoln
40PaisleyEzra
41MadelynIsaiah
42AuroraLuke
43PeytonCameron
44NovaCaleb
45EmiliaIsaac
46HannahCarson
47SarahSamuel
48ArianaColton
49PenelopeMaverick
50LilaMatthew

Graham Media Group 2020

About the Author: