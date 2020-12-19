Live like royalty: This Texas castle is up for grabs-- but, it’ll cost you a king’s ransom

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’ve always dreamed of lording over your own castle, you’re an old-school architecture fanatic, you’re searching for new images to tack to your dream home vision board, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this kingly Texas home on the market.

By the numbers: 950 E Grayson St., San Antonio, TX 78208 | $7,000,000 | 9,089 square feet | 1894 (year built) | 9 bedrooms | 9 bathrooms | 9 fireplaces | 1 brick carriage house

Fellow Zillow-surfers, say hello to 950 E. Grayson St., a 19-century Texas castle known both as The Lambermont and Terrell Castle.

The stately structure is nestled on a shaded lot at the corner of East Grayson Street and Willow Street in San Antonio’s Government Hill Historic District, one of several prominent suburbs that developed during the city’s “Gilded Age”.

Edwin Holland Terrell, a San Antonio businessman, Republican party official and United States diplomat, commissioned the castle in 1894 following a stint serving as the United States minister to Belgium. Terrell had become fascinated by the French chateaus and Belgium castles he had seen whilst abroad.

Terrell named his manor “Lamberton” after an associate in Belgium, Baron Augusta Lambermont.

The Terrell family lived in the home until Terrell’s death in 1910. Since then, the estate has seen a succession of owners and in 2008 it was converted into an event venue.

The limestone structure, an example of Richardson Romanesque Revival architecture, boasts sixteen rooms and nine fireplaces throughout four stories, in addition to a brick carriage house with apartment living quarters, according to the listing.

Noted architect Alfred Giles, an Englishman and Texas transplant, designed the castle for Terrell. Giles was a prolific architect and designed a multitude of private homes and public buildings in Texas, many of which are now on the National Register of Historic Places and have been designated Recorded Texas Historic Landmarks.

If you’re ready to call this castle your forever home, give listing agent Julie Alexander a ring at (210) 872-0109. For more information on the listing, click here.

Whether or not you’re interested in relocating to San Antonio, you can still enjoy this stately structure, courtesy of the internet.

Scroll through the gallery above for a virtual tour of The Lambermont.

