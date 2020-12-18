Treat your coworker to a cup of coffee with Microsoft Teams, Starbucks this holiday season and beyond

HOUSTON – Two of the largest U.S. companies are teaming up to buy that perfect cup of coffee for your coworkers.

In a blog post from Microsoft Friday, Starbucks has installed an app inside Microsoft Teams, where users can purchase an eGift card to their coworkers within the chat window, becoming a new way to purchase a coffee this holiday season and beyond.

Virtual Holiday Party Tip #35: Looking for the perfect 🎁?



Channel your inner Santa by sending your fave coworker, friend, family member, or coffee fanatic a @Starbucks gift card on Microsoft Teams! https://t.co/nL0wA6LL8a #MicrosoftTeams #Microsoft365 #GiftCard pic.twitter.com/dZGznUZ0VO — Microsoft Teams (@MicrosoftTeams) December 16, 2020

The eGift cards can be used to purchase coffee, pastries, beverages, and other menu items from Starbucks, whether you are in a holiday rush or wanted to show appreciation to your colleagues, according to the post.

Microsoft Teams users can choose between 1,100 eGift card designs and 20 holiday-themed designs from Starbucks.

To learn how to send a Starbucks eGift card via Teams, click here.