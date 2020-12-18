Bells for Abigail: KPRC 2 celebrates Julian Galloway, who is officially cancer-free

HOUSTON – It has been almost a year since KPRC 2 launched our Bells for Abigail series and families are still sending us their victorious bell-ringing videos.

Today, we are celebrating Julian Galloway.

Julian was diagnosed with medulloblastoma last Christmas. It has been a difficult year for Julian and his family, but they battled cancer together.

After surgery, chemo and radiation, 5-year-old Julian is now cancer-free.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions at the hospital, Julian’s school in Corpus Christi hosted a bell-ringing celebration for him this past week.

Julian rang the bell as his classmates and teachers at St. Pius X Catholic School cheered him on.

