Hops and Hot Sauce Festival: This is what to expect at 2021 festival, from tamales to what’s on tap

HOUSTON – Houston’s SpindleTap Brewery will kick-start 2021 with their annual Hops and Hot Sauce Festival.

The festival is scheduled to take place Saturday, Jan. 10 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m in honor of National Hot Sauce Day,

This year’s spicy festival will also feature several local vendors selling bottled hot sauces, Texas-style food such as tamales, and local boutiques. Local food trucks and cold craft beers on tap will be available.

Attendees of all ages can enjoy a variety of activities such as face painting, photo booth and live music at the brewery. Those who are 18 years and older can sign up for the 5th Annual Hot Pepper Eating Contest, and the Spicy Pizza Eating Contest, where cash prizes will be awarded to the winners.

Admission is $10 at the door, and tickets can be purchased online at Groupon for a small discount. Kids 12 and under are free.

IF YOU GO:

Hops and Hot Sauce Festival at Spindletap Brewery

Address: 10622 Hirsch, Houston

Tickets: $10, kids 12 and under free. Groupon tickets available here.