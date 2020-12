HOUSTON – ‘Tis the Season for the holidays and the end of 2020!

Despite this year being filled with many surprises, here at KPRC 2, we wanted to take a moment to spread some holiday cheer.

From Santa hats to menorahs, our KPRC 2 team members got a chance to pick their favorite holiday attire and snap a snazzy holiday photo.

Click here to view all 35 of our holiday photos on Instagram

Now, it’s time to see all of our holiday pics and select your favorite!

Vote for your favorite holiday portrait here:

Happy Holidays, from all of us at KPRC 2!