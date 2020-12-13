Do you dig it? This Texas home on the market is one fab pad

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re an old-school architecture fanatic, you’re searching for new images to tack to your dream home vision board, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this groovy Houston home on the market.

By the numbers: 1707 W Crescent Dr, Odessa, TX 79761 | $380,000 | 4,055 square feet | 1955 (year built) | 5 bedrooms | 3 bathrooms | 3 living areas

Fellow Zillow-surfers, say hello to 1707 W Crescent Dr, a five-bedroom abode nestled on a .32-acre lot in Odessa.

The home’s exterior is distinctly mid-century modern, repping a roof that’s, well, something of a conversation piece to say the least, metal accents, a flat-roofed carport and a teal door to boot.

Inside, highlights include tall ceilings, terrazzo floors, large windows and wood paneling throughout.

Thoughtfully updated and preserved, the home retains an elusive aura of cool only ever really found in a true mid-century modern structure.

If you’ve got $380,000 burning a hole in your pocket and you’re ready to pony up the big bucks to call this groovy gem your forever home, give listing agent Amy Harper a ring at (432) 770-2114. For more information on the listing, click here.

Whether or not you’re interested in relocating to Odessa, you can still enjoy this rad pad, courtesy of the internet.

