Need a gift idea? Houston SPCA is offering last-minute gifts for last-minute shoppers that will benefit animals

HOUSTON – The Houston SPCA has a special gift idea to those hard-to-shop loved ones with a big heart for animals.

The local animal protection organization and shelter is encouraging shoppers to “give the gift of hope for animals” by helping local homeless animals in need, according to a news release.

Exclusive Houston SPCA face mask (Houston SPCA)

The gifts are separated in three tiers: A $30 gift will receive a personalized message and an exclusive facemask, $50 will add in a reusable tote, and $75 will add a 2021 calendar which spotlights several rescued animals through donations. These gifts cannot be purchased anywhere else, according to the news release.

The Houston SPCA encourages to purchase the gifts by Dec. 21 for timely shipping. Gifts can also be purchased to honor a local hero in your life, such as teachers, healthcare workers or law enforcement personnel.

To purchase and/or make a donation, click here.