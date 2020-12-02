Free Houston Grand Opera holiday performance: Here’s how to watch the show

HOUSTON – Houstonians will finally be able to celebrate the holiday season with the Houston Grand Opera.

HGO will debut “HGO Studio Holiday Celebration,” a virtual performance with 11 HGO performers on Friday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m., according to a release. The stream is free to watch for one month after its release.

Six of the HGO performers are first-year artists and five are returning artists, the release said.

The release also said HGO performers will sing various traditional Christmas carols and contemporary favorites for the audience to enjoy.

Audiences can stream the recital for free on the Houston Grand Opera website or Marquee.TV on their smart devices, TV, or computer.

Other HGO digital performances currently in showing include “The Impresario,” Mozart’s “show within a show” available to watch for free until December 26. To learn more, click here.