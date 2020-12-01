Vintage Christmas décor: See the best nostalgic pieces, read heartwarming stories KPRC 2 viewers shared

HOUSTON – From candles to custom ornaments, Houstonians are treasuring their Christmas décor.

We asked our KPRC 2 Facebook followers to share their Christmas décor and received a stunning amount of submissions, some shared with special stories. Some were gifts from a grandparent or great-grandparent, or carries a meaning based on a special occasion.

Here are some of our favorite submissions and what people said about their holiday décor.

“Another favorite ornament of mine- I kept a Christmas name tag from my Grandma, who passed away in 2015...I laminated it and hung it on the tree!” --Kenny Waldrum

“My living room. My pink tree for 31 years breast cancer survivor with beach ornaments.” --Kathy Edwards

“My great grandmother gifted this Santa to my mom as a baby and I’ve loved it since it was handed to me as a child. (Hurricane) Harvey took it and I became beyond hysterical! It’s those things we lose that can break us. My daughter and several of our friends behind my back did everything they could to save & repair Santa, but even the best in the nation of crafters couldn’t. But after deep research, my daughter found one in New York and to my surprise--THIS was the most treasured gift I received Christmas Day 2017. LOVE IS THE REASON FOR THE SEASON!” -- Cindy Holbrook

“My entryway the Santa on the far left was given to me when my godmother passed away 16 years ago and last year I found the Santa on the right from the same collection at a goodwill.” -- Amber Taylor

“My living room. Love my Santa tree. Been collecting them for many years.” -- Darlene Schwarz

“Favorite ornament from best friend to my toddler.” - JoseYaira Perez

“Vintage holiday candles from my childhood.” -- Cathie Leszczynski Strickland

Do you have a special décor piece for the holidays? Tell us about it in the comments below!