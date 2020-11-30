Volunteers donated sweaters for a hairless opossum sheltering at a Texas nonprofit wildlife center

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Facebook post asking for sweater donations for a hairless opossum sheltering at a wildlife rehab center went viral, Texas Monthly Magazine reported.

Peach, a 3-4 month-old opossum suffering from alopecia, was brought into the South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at Lubbock in October. Shelter officials wrote in a Facebook post that with the cold weather coming, Peach may not be able to survive the elements.

Peach was underweight at her time of arrival, and her fur and weight grew thanks to an improved diet of applesauce and crickets, according to South Plains’ Facebook page.

“She would never survive in the wild,” South Plains wrote on Facebook. “This opossum is going to need a winter wardrobe.”

After that post, volunteers stepped in to sew tiny sweaters to South Plains for Peach, with the first one arriving early November, Texas Monthly reported. She also became an internet sensation after photos of her wearing her sweaters went viral.

With a growing wardrobe, South Plains plans to keep Peach permanently as a resident, with an educational permit pending, according to Texas Monthly.

If you want to help Peach and other animals like her, you can show your support here.