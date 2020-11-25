Experts: COVID-19 won’t stop ‘immune’ Santa from delivering gifts this Christmas

Parents, Dr. Anthony Fauci recently made a major announcement: Santa Claus cannot contract COVID-19, so there’s no need for kids to worry that he won’t be showing up this Christmas Eve (or that he can spread anything).

“Santa is not going to be spreading any infections to anybody,” said Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert. “(He) is exempt from this because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity.”

Many children have likely concerned themselves over the matter, since Santa visits millions of homes in one night — not to mention that, due to his age, he might be at higher risk for contracting a severe case of the disease.

Dr. Gina Song, a pediatrician at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, Illinois, told USA Today that Santa has had fewer meet-and-greets with children so as not to spread germs.

“Santa gets sad if the kids or their families are sick, so this year, Santa will be watching you from afar, giving you the gift of good health, and will only visit when no one is around on Christmas Eve,” she said.

The last time Santa missed this many events was in 1918, when he came down with the flu.

However, he was still able to visit kids across the world on Christmas Eve.

Now more than ever, it’s the perfect time to encourage kids to mail those letters to Santa. And remind them, he always know who’s been naughty or nice.