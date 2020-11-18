Commemorate 2020 with your own ‘dumpster fire’ toy

LOS ANGELES – Ever wanted to commemorate 2020 as the “biggest dumpster fire of the year"? Now you can thanks to a California designer and his 3D printer.

Amir Fakharian, of Los Angeles, created a 2020 dumpster fire toy, causing a huge sensation on his Etsy store, RexRoi3D. The toy is 3D-printed and LED lights are added to resemble an actual dumpster fire.

Fakharian told USA Today in an interview that because of the rising demand of the dumpster fire toy, he had to stop making other products to solely focus on the production of the toy. According to his Etsy shop, he makes commemorative ornaments and furniture glides using his 3D printer.

USA Today reported Fakharian and his wife were making PPE at the beginning of the pandemic, but he had to “innovate constantly” due to the high amount of competition.

The 2020 dumpster fire toy is currently available for ordering on Etsy for a price starting at $19.99 and will arrive before Christmas. To order, click here.

