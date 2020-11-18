AstroWorld Festival 2020 has been postponed, but Travis Scott says event will make a return in 2021

HOUSTON – With almost every event getting cancelled this year due to the pandemic, AstroWorld 2020 joins that list.

However, Houston rapper Travis Scott, who brought his own AstroWorld festival to Houston’s NRG park since 2018 took to Twitter to announce the event will make a return in 2021.

“See you next year at AstroWorld Fest 2021...can’t wait to turn the (expletive) up! Stay Safe!” the Twitter post read, captioned “THE PARTY NEVER ENDS.”

This year’s event was supposed to take place Nov. 9, and the lineup has not been announced.

No other details were announced regarding AstroWorld 2021. Fans are encouraged to sign up for updates on the AstroWorld website.