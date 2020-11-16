Animals at this Texas zoo roam freely between habitats for the first time in history

SAN ANTONIO – A redesign effort at the San Antonio Zoo allowed its rhinos to roam freely around the Savanna habitat with other species, KSAT reported.

This was the first time in the Zoo’s 106-year history that the Savanna exhibits were merged together, allowing animals -- including rhinos, giraffes and zebras -- to roam thanks to the Savanna Crossing, according to a release posted on the zoo’s Facebook page.

The zoo said via Facebook this was CEO Tim Morrow’s vision in 2015. He pitched the idea back then to bring all the species together in one large exhibit.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Rhinos at San Antonio Zoo Now Exploring Giraffe Savanna Doubling the Size of The Savanna It's... Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Thursday, November 12, 2020

In a video posted by the zoo, two White Rhinos were seen crossing between exhibits into the giraffe exhibit for the first time. Zookeepers kept a close eye on the exhibit. The animals' overall introductions went well, according to the Zoo.

Updates to the Savanna exhibit will be posted on their Facebook page, and guests visiting the zoo in the coming weeks will have the best opportunity to view rhinos and the giraffes in the mornings, the news release said.

Morrow told KSAT that creating larger and more natural habitats had been the Zoo’s focus to continue modernization, as this new habitat concept provides multiple species more space to roam. This includes doubling the rhino’s space.