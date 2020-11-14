Pack your roses: ‘The Bachelor’ mansion available for rent on Airbnb

You watch the show from your living room, but an Airbnb is giving fans the chance to experience first-hand what it is like to live in “The Bachelor” mansion.

The 7-bedroom villa is listed on the vacation rental website for a mere $5,999 a night. You and 12 (or more) other people can stay in the 10,000 square foot home in the Santa Monica Mountains of Malibu.

“This 200-year-old Mediterranean-style revival house, with its one-of-a-kind pool and romantic archways, exudes the rich feeling of a picturesque hideaway with canyon, mountain and vineyard views,” according to the listing.

Apart from the Spanish-style living, guests will also find “one of the most famous pools in the world, two jacuzzies, a pool table, handcrafted furniture, eye-popping views, and enormous outdoor space all perfectly packaged for your stay.”

For more images and information on the listing, visit Airbnb.com.

Scroll through the photos below for a virtual tour of this iconic vacation rental.

"The Bachelor" mansion available for rent on Airbnb. (Airbnb.com)

