Experience ‘Toy Story’ to infinity and beyond at this Texas rental

EL PASO, Texas – “Toy Story” is the most iconic animated movie in the history of animated movies. Not only was it the first feature film from Pixar Animation, but it was also the first feature film to be completely computer-animated.

Over the years, the beloved film brought us cherished lessons of friendship, working together and embracing childhood wonder. Now, you can bring that wonder to life.

An Airbnb rental in El Paso is giving visitors the full “Toy Story” experience. According to the listing, the three-bedroom home can sleep eight guests.

It features all kinds of “Toy Story” painting and décor. Each room is decorated differently, from Woody to a blue sky. There is also a Pizza Planet hallway, and a completely done-up living room complete with painted ways and “Toy Story” color furniture.

The price per night varies depending on your stay. Check the listing online for more information and photos.

"Toy Story" house in El Paso. (Airbnb.com)

"Toy Story" house in El Paso. (Airbnb.com)

"Toy Story" house in El Paso. (Airbnb.com)

"Toy Story" house in El Paso. (Airbnb.com)

"Toy Story" house in El Paso. (Airbnb.com)

"Toy Story" house in El Paso. (Airbnb.com)