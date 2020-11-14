84ºF

Could you *be* any more excited? Friend reunion set to start taping in March

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

The thought of a Friends reunion to look forward to after 2020 is “perfection,” and production is finally scheduled to get underway

Although the reunion, which Jennifer Aniston confirmed in February, was originally planned to release in May with the debut of HBO Max, coronavirus made planning a “moo point” as all production was put on hold.

However, Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the series officially confirmed on Twitter Thursday that the reunion is expected to start filming in March.

According to David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller, the reunion was scheduled to film in August for a May debut, but with coronavirus, having a live audience just wasn’t feasible.

“There has always been a hope that a component of that reunion show will have a live audience, which makes the whole thing really tricky,” Schwimmer said. “We are obviously not going to risk anyone’s health by doing this.”

Now that life is slowly returning to normal and productions for different shows is back up, fans of the show can get excited the reunion is finally happening.

(Cue Chandler dance)

