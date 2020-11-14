All aboard! Massive model-train display chugging back to Houston Museum of Natural Science just in time for the holidays

Locomotive lovers, the season of lights, holiday shopping and caroling is chugging into full swing and one of the city’s most iconic yuletide train attractions, Trains Over Texas, is returning to the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

On view Nov. 20 through Jan. 3, the Houston Museum of Natural Science’s annual spectacle in miniature features a detailed, tennis-court-size approximation of the Lone Star State packed with replicas of some of Texas' most iconic landmarks, including Enchanted Rock and Pedernales Falls. Unsurprisingly, the exhibit is the largest indoor O-scale model railroad in Texas.

From Big Bend all the way to downtown Houston’s “Be Someone” sign, model trains zoom around the display, passing through oil country salt domes, prairies and the wetlands of the Texas coast.

Along with an overview of the state’s rail history, the exhibit offers visitors a one-of-a-kind look at Texas' geology.

Admission to the exhibit is included in the price of general admission; Free for members; $25 for adults; and $16 for children and seniors. All tickets are for timed entry and include admission to all permanent exhibit halls. Guests can purchase tickets online at www.hmns.org or in person at the HMNS Box Office or kiosks.

The Houston Museum of Natural Science is located on the north side of Hermann Park, at 5555 Hermann Park Dr.

