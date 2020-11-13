’Why wait?’ River Walk brings back holiday lights early to spread ‘much-needed’ joy

SAN ANTONIO – The next time you visit San Antonio’s River Walk, expect some extra twinkle along the waterway.

During a COVID-19 briefing Thursday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who is in quarantine at home after being exposed to someone who had tested positive earlier this week joined the briefing via video with a “big surprise for the San Antonio community,” KSAT reported.

He said during the briefing thousands of twinkling lights highlight the River Walk’s beauty, bringing holiday cheer to residents and visitors every year.

“If you’re like me, one of the things you look forward to most every year is watching the River Walk light up for the holidays,” Mayor Nirenberg said during the briefing. “If you’re like me, you also can’t wait for that holiday spirit to come around again. We need it now more than ever, so why wait?”

The lights at the River Walk lit up as Mayor Nirenberg activated them virtually, with walkways full of twinkling bulbs that illuminate San Antonio’s top attraction. Several areas of San Antonio will also illuminate with holiday lights this year, according to KSAT.

Do you plan to check them out this year in San Antonio? Tell us in the comments below.