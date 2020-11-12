Vacation, anyone? Texas' largest waterpark with fun for all ages is now open

ROUND ROCK, Texas – Ever wanted to go to a waterpark outside of summer? You can now in Texas.

Kalahari Resorts has opened their doors Thursday at their brand-new location in Round Rock, north of Austin, according to the resort’s Instagram account.

The resort brings 350 acres of fun for all ages, including 30 water slides, life-size sculptures that resemble an African-themed safari, and flexible meeting space for conventions and events, KSAT reported.

Kids can also enjoy several attractions such as a rock-climbing wall, bowling, and an arcade, while adults can take a break at the grotto swim-up bar and relax at the spa, according to the website.

The resort and water park will be open year-round and is located on U.S. 79 near Old Settlers Park in Round Rock. For more information and to purchase tickets or book a room, click here.