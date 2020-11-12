79ºF

Features

Vacation, anyone? Texas' largest waterpark with fun for all ages is now open

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Tags: Austin, Round Rock, Texas, Things To Do, Kalahari Resorts
Kalahari Resort and Waterpark in Round Rock, Texas
Kalahari Resort and Waterpark in Round Rock, Texas (Courtesy of Kalahari Resorts)

ROUND ROCK, Texas – Ever wanted to go to a waterpark outside of summer? You can now in Texas.

Kalahari Resorts has opened their doors Thursday at their brand-new location in Round Rock, north of Austin, according to the resort’s Instagram account.

The resort brings 350 acres of fun for all ages, including 30 water slides, life-size sculptures that resemble an African-themed safari, and flexible meeting space for conventions and events, KSAT reported.

Kids can also enjoy several attractions such as a rock-climbing wall, bowling, and an arcade, while adults can take a break at the grotto swim-up bar and relax at the spa, according to the website.

The resort and water park will be open year-round and is located on U.S. 79 near Old Settlers Park in Round Rock. For more information and to purchase tickets or book a room, click here.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: