Kitten found with no ears, tail is now living the ‘best kitten life’ in new Texas home

SAN ANTONIO – A tiny kitten with no ears or tail found abandoned behind a San Antonio car dealership has found his forever home thanks to the San Antonio Humane Society, KSAT reported.

In September, Humane Society staff found the kitten, later named Gunner and later found that he was in an “urgent need of love and extra care" after finding that his ears and tail were purposely cut off before he was left behind, according to KSAT.

The San Antonio Humane Society gave Gunner extensive treatment such as laser therapy for an easier healing process to treat his wounds, according to a YouTube video published in October. He was then sent home with a foster family so he can get accustomed to humans.

Gunner was later adopted after his story gained local attention last month, KSAT reported.

“[Thor] is doing great at his new home,” a spokesperson forr the humane society told KSAT. “We have followed up with his adopter and his new mom shared that he is living the best kitten life.”

The new mom renamed the kitten “Thor” and has a sister named Loki, who was also adopted from the humane society, KSAT reported.