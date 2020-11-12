2020 Thanksgiving Guide: Where to get a delicious holiday meal to-go in Houston

For some families, the holiday table might look a little different this year. Trending big time right now are Holiday Meals to Go. Restaurants all over Houston have some fantastic options.

The owner of Cleveland cafeteria, Mr. George Mickelis, says the popular restaurant will celebrate its 80th birthday in 2021! All your Cleburne and holiday favorites are on the menu, whether you dine in or take out.

Click here to view the Thanksgiving menu.

3606 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005, (713) 667-2386

At Hugo’s, you’ll find a Thanksgiving meal with a south of the border twist! The size of offerings is varied and includes a family feast, a holiday meal for two and any of their a la carte items. Their pineapple and habanero ham got our attention!

Click here to view the Thanksgiving menu.

1600 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006, (713) 524-7744

Kenny & Ziggy’s is always a great choice for any holiday. Ziggy Gruber says they’re offering all the traditional turkey and fixings but also favorite deli items too.

Click here to view the Thanksgiving menu.

2327 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056, (713) 871-8883

In Kingwood, Cattle Drive BBQ is offering everything from a traditional Thanksgiving feast to BBQ meats by the pound. A little something for everyone!

Click here to view the Thanksgiving menu.

2718 Center St, Deer Park, TX 77536, (281) 930-0801

Jonathans the Rub, in Memorial is offering dining in house and take out on Thanksgiving Day! The star of the menu is their fried turkey smothered in gravy with a number of mouthwatering sides! Don’t forget about dessert!

Click here to view the Thanksgiving menu.

12505 Memorial Dr #140, Houston, TX 77024, (713) 808-9291

If your family is in a more untraditional mood this holiday season, check out Cool Runnings . Here you’ll find 20-pound jerk turkeys, a variety of Caribbean main dishes and a ton of sides inspired by Jamaican flavors!

Click here to view the Thanksgiving menu.

8270 W Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX 77071, (713) 777-1566

Tribute at the Houstonian is known for their Thanksgiving Brunch, but this year they’re doing it a little differently! Each to-go meal serves four and includes an Herb Roasted Turkey with orange-cranberry sauce and sage turkey gravy, cornbread dressing, French green beans, whipped potatoes, their classic yeast rolls, and of course one of their house made pies!

Click here to view the Thanksgiving menu.

111 N Post Oak Ln, Houston, TX 77024, (713) 685-6713