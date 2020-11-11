Santa’s coming to H-Town: See where, when kids can get Santa pictures taken this year across the Houston area

HOUSTON – Santa Claus will be coming to the Houston area after all, kids.

Many places will still be able to bring ol' St. Nick for kids to enjoy, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic some places are requiring reservations. If meeting Santa in person is not possible, some places will offer virtual meets via ZOOM.

Each place has specific guidelines such as mask wearing, social distancing, and reservation policy.

Mall options

The Galleria

Masks are required and all staff will practice social distancing.

Dates: Nov. 27 - Dec. 24

Hours: Mon-Sat: 1-7 p.m.; Sun. 1-5 p.m.

Reservations required. Click here to make a reservation

Baybrook Mall

All visits with Santa will be contactless, and each guest will be required to wear masks when meeting Santa. Virtual visits will also be available.

Dates: Nov. 27 - Dec. 23

Hours: Mon-Sat: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Sun. Noon - 5 p.m.

Reservations required. Click here to make a reservation.

See Santa in a brand new way with a virtual visit to the North Pole! Personalize your visit with a variety of enchanting... Posted by Baybrook Mall on Friday, November 6, 2020

Willowbrook Mall

All visits with Santa will be contactless, and each guest will be required to wear masks when meeting Santa.

Dates: Nov. 27 - Dec. 23

Hours: Mon-Sat: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Sun. Noon - 5 p.m.

Reservations required. Click here to make a reservation

Deerbrook Mall

All visits with Santa will be contactless, and each guest will be required to wear masks when meeting Santa.

Dates: Nov. 27 - Dec. 23

Hours: Mon-Sat: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Sun. Noon - 5 p.m.

Reservations required. Click here to make a reservation.

Memorial City Mall

The mall will also offer virtual ZOOM visits with Santa this year. Be sure to specify when making your reservation.

Dates: Nov. 6 - Dec. 24 (Sensory days: Dec. 6 and 13; Pet days every Monday)

Hours: Click here for hours

Reservations required. Click here to make a reservation.

Santa has arrived at Memorial City Mall! St. Nick’s Park in the Dillard’s Court has been redesigned and reimagined with... Posted by Memorial City on Friday, November 6, 2020

Theme/Water Park options

Big Rivers Waterpark - Breakfast with Santa

Kids can enjoy a breakfast buffet, holiday crafts and pictures with Santa! All guests will also receive a 2021 season pass to Big Rivers Waterpark.

Dates: Weekends in December

Hours: Click here for hours.

Tickets are $20 per person. Reservations required. Click here to make a reservation

𝓢𝓐𝓝𝓣𝓐 𝓒𝓛𝓐𝓤𝓢 𝓘𝓢 𝓒𝓞𝓜𝓘𝓝𝓖 𝓣𝓞 𝓣𝓞𝓦𝓝! Santa will be at Big Rivers Waterpark during the weekends in December!... Posted by Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures on Monday, November 9, 2020

Museum options

Galveston Railroad Museum

Join the museum for a “memorable” holiday experience, from storytime with Mrs. Clause, socially-distant photos with Santa and Holiday Express train rides!

Dates: Nov 27 - Dec. 23

Hours: Click here for hours.

Reservations required. Tickets for admission, and train ride can be purchased here. Photos with Santa are coordinated by the photographer on site.