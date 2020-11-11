Dolly Parton to bring the spirit of Christmas to your home with live virtual concert

Dolly Parton hopes to bring some extra joy to your home with a virtual concert this Friday.

According to Southern Living Magazine, Parton’s virtual concert, “Dolly Parton’s Comin' Home For Christmas” will feature a live Q&A and a special performance featuring her latest album “A Holly Dolly Christmas."

Emmy-award winning actress Leslie Jones will host the virtual concert.

Join me for a special performance and live Q&A with @AmazonMusic this Friday! Reply with your questions and tune-in on #AmazonLive at 12PM CT on the 13th ❤️ I can’t wait! https://t.co/VKzx6RNyzC pic.twitter.com/tUz5D1M3QY — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 10, 2020

Parton will unveil two exclusive tracks from her holiday album “The Wishbook” and “Three Candles” during her performance.

Fans can purchase exclusive merchandise such as hoodies, T-shirts, and popsockets on Amazon Music.

The livestream will help raise awareness for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a nonprofit that mails free children’s books to needy families, according to Southern Living Magazine.

The live virtual concert will take place on Amazon Music Friday at noon. Click here to watch when it comes live.