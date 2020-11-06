Too soon? Christmas music begins playing on this Houston radio station starting at 5 p.m. Friday

HOUSTON – H-Town will be “Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree” a lot earlier than anticipated.

Houston radio station Sunny 99.1 announced Thursday they will begin airing Christmas music starting at 5 p.m. Friday, earlier than the usual mid-November launch.

The station said in a blog post that despite what 2020 has brought in, listeners “could use some extra cheer."

Houstonians can begin listening to “ongoing” holiday hits and classics plus special holiday programming beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, on Sunny 99.1 FM, using the iHeartRadio app, or virtally on an internet-connected device.

