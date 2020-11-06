Lizzo says she will run naked in the streets if Joe Biden wins the presidency

Houston’s Lizzo has who showed her support for former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris on social media.

This week she posted a series of Tik-Tok videos -- including a few on Wednesday -- that shows her “having goosebumps for the results."

“If Trump wins Pennsylvania, and tell me if I’m wrong...Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina, that’s still not enough electoral votes to get to 270,” Lizzo said in her Tik-Tok video. “There are still states out there that haven’t confirmed...am I crazy?! I’m too excited, I’m scared!"

@lizzo Am I wrong? I don’t wanna get my hopes up ♬ original sound - lizzo

The “Good As Hell” singer is trying her best not to get her hopes up, but added in her video that she will “run butt-naked on the streets” if Joe Biden wins the presidency.

In a later video on Wednesday, Lizzo urged fans to practice self-care and take a break from the news if needed. She also posted a video of herself dancing on a green screen to the U.S. Electoral Map.

The U.S., including LIzzo, are still waiting on who gets to take the presidency, and as of Friday, there is no declared winner.