Alcohol, cheese and cats: Check out Aldi’s collection of Advent calendars

HOUSTON – Aldi’s highly-anticipated Advent Calendar collection hit store shelves on Wednesday.

The grocery store chain announced in September that they will bring back their popular cheese, beer, and wine Advent calendars along with several additions to the collection.

More than 20 Advent calendars will be sold in stores and online, with the exception of alcohol Advent calendars, which are strictly sold in stores, Aldi stated on their website FAQ’s.

We’re so excited to release our advent calendars today, we’re making it a holiday! 🎉 From this day forward, the 1st... Posted by ALDI USA on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Some of the additions to the collection include a calendar for “crafting geniuses”, a calendar to achieve “12 days of glowing skin”, and a calendar for the coffee lovers. Kids calendars featuring Barbie, Marvel Comics, and Paw Patrol are also available.

To check out the full collection of Aldi’s Advent Calendars, click here.

Here are the Houston-area Aldi locations:

3618 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, TX 77021

3938 N. Shepherd Dr. Houston, TX 77018

6751 Bissonnet St., Houston,TX 77074

9525 Westheimer, Houston, TX 77063

161 West Road, Houston, TX 77037

10064 Almeda Genoa, Houston, TX 77075

13340 Tomball Pkwy, Houston, TX 77086

4140 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, TX 77504

11510 Broadway, Pearland, TX 77584

3412 E. Broadway Street, Pearland, TX 77581

11709 W. Airport, Meadows Place, TX 77477

9251 Jones Road, Houston, TX 77065

3601 Hwy. 6 South, Houston, TX 77082

3715 FM 1960 West, Houston, TX 77068

8755 FM 1960 Bypass W, Humble, TX 77338

9002 Spencer Highway, La Porte, TX 77571

10402 Hwy. 6 South, Sugar land, TX 77498

5855 Hwy 6 North, Houston, TX 77084

6016 Sienna Ranch Road, Missouri City, TX 77459

6900 FM 1960 E, Humble, TX 77346

Do you plan to purchase one for yourself or for your loved ones? Which one is your favorite? Tell us in the comments below.