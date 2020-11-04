Alcohol, cheese and cats: Check out Aldi’s collection of Advent calendars

HOUSTON – Aldi’s highly-anticipated Advent Calendar collection hit store shelves on Wednesday.
The grocery store chain announced in September that they will bring back their popular cheese, beer, and wine Advent calendars along with several additions to the collection.
More than 20 Advent calendars will be sold in stores and online, with the exception of alcohol Advent calendars, which are strictly sold in stores, Aldi stated on their website FAQ’s.
We’re so excited to release our advent calendars today, we’re making it a holiday! 🎉 From this day forward, the 1st...Posted by ALDI USA on Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Some of the additions to the collection include a calendar for “crafting geniuses”, a calendar to achieve “12 days of glowing skin”, and a calendar for the coffee lovers. Kids calendars featuring Barbie, Marvel Comics, and Paw Patrol are also available.
To check out the full collection of Aldi’s Advent Calendars, click here.
Here are the Houston-area Aldi locations:
- 3618 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, TX 77021
- 3938 N. Shepherd Dr. Houston, TX 77018
- 6751 Bissonnet St., Houston,TX 77074
- 9525 Westheimer, Houston, TX 77063
- 161 West Road, Houston, TX 77037
- 10064 Almeda Genoa, Houston, TX 77075
- 13340 Tomball Pkwy, Houston, TX 77086
- 4140 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, TX 77504
- 11510 Broadway, Pearland, TX 77584
- 3412 E. Broadway Street, Pearland, TX 77581
- 11709 W. Airport, Meadows Place, TX 77477
- 9251 Jones Road, Houston, TX 77065
- 3601 Hwy. 6 South, Houston, TX 77082
- 3715 FM 1960 West, Houston, TX 77068
- 8755 FM 1960 Bypass W, Humble, TX 77338
- 9002 Spencer Highway, La Porte, TX 77571
- 10402 Hwy. 6 South, Sugar land, TX 77498
- 5855 Hwy 6 North, Houston, TX 77084
- 6016 Sienna Ranch Road, Missouri City, TX 77459
- 6900 FM 1960 E, Humble, TX 77346
Do you plan to purchase one for yourself or for your loved ones? Which one is your favorite? Tell us in the comments below.