‘Queen of Tejano’ Selena is getting her own line of Funko Pop figurines

HOUSTON – Funko collectors may soon want to add Selena to their collection!

In a tweet on Selena’s Twitter account last Tuesday, Funko wrote in a statement that they are “honored to be able to confirm” the release of a line of Funko Pops dedicated to the late “Queen of Tejano.”

“This historic line lays homage to this month’s Billboard’s Greatest Of All Time Female Latin Artist,” Funko said in a statement.

Funko announces soon to be released Selena Pop! Figure: pic.twitter.com/52cdaL2DuK — Selena (@SelenaLaLeyenda) October 28, 2020

Suzette Quintanilla, Selena’s younger sister, also wrote in a statement she is excited to partner with the collectible company celebrating Selena’s legacy.

No word on when the line of Pop figurines will be released. Funko encourages fans to keep following their Twitter account @OriginalFunko for updates.