44ºF

Features

‘Queen of Tejano’ Selena is getting her own line of Funko Pop figurines

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Tags: Selena, Queen of Tejano, Texas, Funko, Features, Entertainment
photo

HOUSTON – Funko collectors may soon want to add Selena to their collection!

In a tweet on Selena’s Twitter account last Tuesday, Funko wrote in a statement that they are “honored to be able to confirm” the release of a line of Funko Pops dedicated to the late “Queen of Tejano.”

“This historic line lays homage to this month’s Billboard’s Greatest Of All Time Female Latin Artist,” Funko said in a statement.

Suzette Quintanilla, Selena’s younger sister, also wrote in a statement she is excited to partner with the collectible company celebrating Selena’s legacy.

No word on when the line of Pop figurines will be released. Funko encourages fans to keep following their Twitter account @OriginalFunko for updates.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: