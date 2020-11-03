Gallery: Here’s what Election Day looks like across America

Voters wait to cast their votes on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

HOUSTON – November 3, 2020, will be one for the history books. On this day, millions of Americans will cast their votes, deciding who will become the next president of the United States.

For many Americans, 2020 marks a first in their own personal history books as they head to the polls for the first time. For others, expressing their right to vote is something that is important and happens every election.

While Election Day may look a bit different this year due to the pandemic, Americans are still hitting the polls and casting their ballots, especially during a time of uncertainty.

