Own a piece of history: This 123-year-old Galveston home on the market is an ode to the island’s past

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re searching for images to tack to your dream home vision board, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this Galveston home steeped in history.

1804 35th St., known formally as the 1897 F. E. Mistrot Residence, is a stately Victorian-style home nestled on a residential street in Galveston’s East End. The charming centenarian is a tangible piece of the island’s past. Despite updates and restorations, the estate retains its original character.

French entrepreneur and Texas transplant Felix Mistrot built the home as his personal residence back in 1897. The home was one of the few structures that survived the Great Storm of 1900. The hurricane destroyed some 7,000 buildings on the island, killed between 6,000 and 12,000 people and remains the deadliest natural disaster in U.S. history.

By the numbers: 1804 35th St, Galveston, TX 77550 | $1,550,000 | 6,260 square feet | 1897 (year built) | 5 bedrooms | 4.5 bathrooms | 3 fireplaces | 1 home gym

The home has five bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths in a 6,260-square-foot floor plan. There’s a sizable lot around it — measuring some 18,000 square feet.

Outside, sprawling oak trees surround the home, which boasts a prim, white-painted wood facade featuring a wrap-around porch embellished with ornate trim.

Inside, shining hardwood floors and starch white walls abound. Littered throughout are several fixtures original to the home, including multiple chandeliers, sconces, fireplaces, art work, a bronze sculpture and furniture.

Hand over a cool $1,550,000, and this real estate gem is yours for the taking. For more information on the listing, click here.

Whether or not you have $1,550,000 to spare, you can still enjoy this storied Galveston treasure, courtesy of the internet.

Scroll below for a virtual tour of the 1897 F. E. Mistrot Residence.

1804 35TH ST, Galveston, TX 77550 (HAR)

