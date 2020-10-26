These ‘I voted’ sticker designs are winning in the polls

It may be our civic duty, but hey, we can still make it fun, right?

“I Voted” stickers are part of the tradition of being a good citizen. These stickers are often showcased as a badge of honor for taking the extra effort to have your voice heard during the election season.

Even during the pandemic, tens of thousands of “I Voted” stickers will be handed out. But not all stickers are the same.

We’ve rounded up some of the best designs for you to admire. Hopefully, it will encourage you to cast your ballot, so you can get your own sticker, too.

Louisiana Secretary of State

A local Louisiana artist submitted his design making the most renowned Election Day sticker. (Louisiana Secretary of State) (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Though Louisiana won’t be handing out “I Voted” stickers at the polls this year, we can’t help but highlight its award-winning design.

Those who cast their ballots in 2019 were awarded this beauty -- a pelican on the State of Louisiana seal. The state bird is wearing a crown and even sports an earring; a nod to Louisiana culture and its French background. Lafayette artist Tony Bernard designed the artwork, winning a national award for originality and creativity from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, deeming this royal bird design the flyest “I Voted” sticker in the nation.

Clark County, Nevada

Personifying Las Vegas in a creative sticker, Clark County takes into account the familiar details that make its area known in its 'I Voted' sticker. (Clark County Election Department) (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The colorful Clark County, Nevada sticker earns our seal of approval with its iconic landmarks that make the area the popular tourist destination that it is.

Highlighting token landmarks like the pyramid at Luxor Hotel & Casino and Las Vegas’s flattering imitation of the Eiffel Tower, Clark County’s Election Department encourages voters to head to the polls with its patriotic sticker, which just so happens to be shaped like its famous “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign.

People can appreciate the Las Vegas Strip skyline as they leave the polls, proud of doing their civic duty.

Get a closer look at the design here.

Alaska Division of Elections

Alaska has various options of its 'I Voted' sticker for 2020 elections and they each pay homage to women and its native communities. (Alaska Division of Elections) (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Alaska redesigned its “I Voted” sticker in time to celebrate the 19th Amendment’s centennial.

The amendment, passed in 1920, gave women the right to vote. Now 100 years later, the Alaska Division of Elections tapped artist Barbara Lavellee to recreate its sticker. Known for her watercolor paintings, Lavellee highlights the diversity and life of Alaskan women and the Native communities across the state. The stickers are meant to display how significant women have been in democracy, drawing a parallel to how significant this election is and how powerful one vote can be.

To celebrate the state’s diversity, the stickers are available in 10 languages: English, Spanish, Koyukon, Gwich’in, Aleut, Tagalog, Alutiiq, Northern Inupiaq, Nunivak Cup’ig and Yup’ik.

Get a closer look at them here.

Ohio Secretary of State

Ohio cleverly uses typography to represent its state and a person's individual vote with its elections sticker. (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

With its clever use of typography and our nation’s symbolic red, white and blue -- Ohio’s sticker is highlighted for its simplicity and easy-to-read design.

People will be branded as Ohio voters as they stick the state’s shape to their chest, proudly declaring they exercised their right to vote. The design uses the color red to outline Ohio and to spell out the words “I VOTED” -- letters that are in the sticker’s overall “OHIO VOTED” design.

The artwork is a testament to how an individual casting a ballot is part of the larger picture of democracy, and highlights how every vote counts.

Ohio’s Secretary of State’s office is encouraging voters to share its sticker design on social media. Here’s where you can find a digital copy.

Orange County, Florida

From the iconic orange to Lake Eola's fountain, Orange County fit all of the area's famous landmarks into an adorable 'I Voted' sticker. (Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office) (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Orange County voters in Florida can rock Cinderella’s Castle and Volcano Bay when they cast their ballots during the general election.

The county’s Supervisor of Elections Office debuted the new design this year, outlining some of the pinnacle sights that make the county memorable. From Lake Eola’s fountain, an abridged version of the Orlando Magic’s logo to a Florida palm tree -- the artwork strategically places these landmarks behind the county’s iconic orange symbol. The artwork takes a twist from traditional “I Voted" sticker designs with a call to action instead, asking anyone reading to go out and vote.

If you’re voting by mail, the county encourages people to download the design here and to post it to social media to let others know you voted.

Do you think another sticker design should be added to the list? Let us know in the comments below!