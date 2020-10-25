This Houston home on the market was designed by a noted Astrodome architect

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re searching for images to tack to your dream home vision board, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this jaw-dropping Houston home on the market.

An iconic fixture in Houston’s Crestwood Acres neighborhood for decades, the unique building dubbed “The Treehouse” is the creation of Houston architect Talbott Wilson, who’s firm Wilson, Morris, Crain and Anderson dreamed up the Astrodome back in 1965.

The famed firm is also behind several of the Houston skyline’s most recognizable buildings, including One Shell Plaza and One Allen Center, completed in 1971 and 1972 respectively.

As for the comparatively modest steel structure at 1 Crestwood Drive, its sleek interior features high ceilings, sleek lines and massive windows. The estate, which buts up against the Hogg Bird Sanctuary, boasts some seriously serene views.

The home has three bedrooms and four baths in a 2,583-square-foot floor plan. There’s a sizable lot around it, too — measuring some 27,442 square feet.

Here’s a look at the official listing:

“CANNOT get more wooded or private inside the Loop. Next to hidden Hogg Bird Sanctuary, nature’s your neighbor. Designed by famed Astrodome architect Talbott Wilson, soaring steel construction perched in treetops. Flooded only once: Harvey 17,then renovated w/Viking appliances,premier fixtures. Custom pool,motor court, flooring,remote control blinds. Indulgent master suite down w/custom closet,luxurious shower,Bain jet tub,Toto toilet,anteroom to read/exercise.Elevator all 3 flrs. Whole home generator. Split unit A/Cs. 2nd owners, upgraded 2013 to present. Grand parties held here. Modern arch captures views; balcony, waterfalls, fire elements. True “grounds” on 2/3 acre, improved walking paths. Party pool w/hot tub inside grotto, slide, waterfall, fire. Careful attention paid to natural scenic landscaping.”

If you’ve got $3,199,000 smackeroos burning a hole in your pocket and you’re ready to pony up the big bucks to call this stunner your forever home, give listing agent George Huntoon a ring at (713) 870-9747. Click here for more information on the listing.

Now, enough with the words. Why blab on and on about these stylish accommodations when we can let these photos talk the talk for us? Scroll below to take a peek inside this incredible property.

