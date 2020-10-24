Go on a sound scavenger hunt at Buffalo Bayou Park

This article first appeared on jillbjarvis.com. Click here to view the article in its original format.

All along Buffalo Bayou there are 40 stations where you can scan a code and play ROCO music on your phone. It’s a musical scavenger hunt!

You can explore forty stops along the trails of Buffalo Bayou, with ROCO providing the soundtrack to its landmarks and public art.

Buffalo Bayou Park musical scavenger hunt (Jill Jarvis)

Just scan the QR code and you’ll be taken to a page corresponding to each landmark or art piece, with a paired music selection from ROCO’s fifteen years of live performance recordings, curated by the ROCO team. #ROCOBuffaloBayou

And below, for your viewing pleasure, is an example of what you will find on the trails.

Music by ROCO Houston, interpretive dance by 9 year old boy. (See the short, and ridiculous, video HERE!)

Find the full music trail map HERE!