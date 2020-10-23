A guide to eating outdoors in the Houston area: 12 patios perfect for socially distanced dining

We love good food at Good Taste, but his year, maybe more than others, we’re loving a good patio. We’re guessing you feel the same way. Here are some of out favorite Houston-area patios perfect for socially distanced dining.

Listed in alphabetical order:

Another stunning patio is in scenic Simonton – we love Anthonie’s Market grill for all kinds of reasons. The food is delicious and the views can’t be beat, especially at sunset.

9108 Farm to Market 1489, Simonton, TX 77476, (281) 533-9134

If you want to enjoy a gorgeous night overlooking the dramatic Houston skyline, look no further than B&B Butchers on Washington Avenue. Steaks here sizzle with goodness! And don’t forget about brunch.

1814 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007, (713) 862-1814

Take your pick of BB’s Café Tex-Orleans patios all around Houston- if you’re in the mood for some great Cajun seafood, this is the place.

Multiple locations

One of our favorite patios is at Caracol in Uptown. And, our top appetizer on the menu - the Ostiones Asados - wood grilled oysters laced with chipotle butter and cheese.

2200 Post Oak Blvd #160, Houston, TX 77056, (713) 622-9996

Another patio we’re loving is at Hungry', both locations in west Houston and Rice Village. The vibrant greenery makes the patio the perfect place to get together with friends and enjoy fresh, vibrant dishes, like their tuna tartare or fish tacos.

Multiple locations

For a total getaway, we’re taking you to Rainbow Lodge in the Heights. This warm, cozy spot offers great outdoor dining.

2011 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77008, (713) 861-8666

Out in the Woodlands, the spot with one of the best chicken fried steaks in H-town just happens to have plenty of patio space--Republic Grille. All three of their locations have an inviting patios.

Multiple locations

The ultimate spot to take in a view – The Spot in Galveston! This popular restaurant, right on the coastline, boasts seven patios!

3204 Seawall Blvd, Galveston, TX 77550-7656, (409) 621 5237

Meet us in Bellaire at the 401 Tap and Table patio, for craveable eats, a wide variety of salads and bowls, plus some delicious cocktails.

6700 Ferris St #150, Bellaire, TX 77401, (832) 962-7649

Honorable Mentions: