‘The Blob’ coming to 1940 Air Terminal Museum: What you need to know

HOUSTON – The 1940 Air Terminal Museum is hosting a drive-in movie showing Saturday ahead of Halloween.

The museum, located at Hobby Airport, will show the movie “The Blob” starring Steve McQueen in his debut role.

The museum is encouraging attendees via a Facebook event post to purchase their ticket in advance as they have a limited amount of space available so COVID-19 protocols and social distancing can be followed.

Admission is $25 per vehicle and $20 for museum members and refreshments will be available for purchase.

The drive-in movie will begin at 8 p.m. To purchase tickets in advance, click here.