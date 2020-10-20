Did you meet your significant other and fall in love during the pandemic? We want to hear your story

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: It’s ... been quite a year.

But we all know, too, that there has been plenty of good that’s come out of this year. That includes all the people who have found love.

Author’s note: As someone who is married, the dating scene doesn’t cross my mind a lot, but I’ve wondered: How do people meet others, romantically, during such a strange time? Furthermore, how do they continue on to make a relationship?

If you’ve gone through this during a pandemic, I’d love to hear your story, if you’re willing to share.