Own a piece of history: This 137-year-old Galveston home on the market is a Texas Architectural Landmark

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re searching for images to tack to your dream home vision board, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this Galveston home steeped in history.

Say hello to 1883 Adolph & Regina Frenkel House, an architectural gem located in the Island’s Silk Stocking Historic District. The home is one of three near-identical Folk Victorian houses built by the Galveston Real Estate and Loan Association. In 1894, Bavarian immigrant Adolph Frenkel purchased the home for himself and his wife Regina (hence the home’s name).

The estate’s notable features include its tiled entryway, three slate fireplaces and original wood floors.

The home has four bedrooms and three baths in a 3,218-square-foot floor plan. The lot around it measures some 5,136 square feet.

The Galveston Historic Homes Tour featured the residence twice and recently, the home was designated a Texas Architectural Landmark. Now, it’s up for grabs.

If you’ve got $689,000 smackeroos burning a hole in your pocket and you’re ready to pony up the big bucks to call this enchanting abode your forever home, give listing agent Joan Oelze a ring at (713) 269-0368. Click here for more information on the home.

Enough with the words. Why blab on and on about this historic home when we can let these photos talk the talk for us? Scroll below to take a peek inside this distinctive residence steeped in history.

1883 Adolph & Regina Frenkel House (HAR)

1883 Adolph & Regina Frenkel House (HAR)

