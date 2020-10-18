Apple and pumpkin and pecan -- oh my! Here’s where to go to score some sweet, sweet slices of pie in the Houston area

Here’s where to go to get your pie fix in and around Houston.

Here, you can hoose from pumpkin, pecan, apple and buttermilk, among others. Common Bond offers its pies seasonally so check the menu or call ahead before you stop by in search of some pie.

Multiple locations

Here, you can choose from double decker key lime, to-die-for pecan fudge pie, double crust apple pie, Southern pecan pie and lattice top cherry pie. If an entire pie is what you seek, make sure to order at least three days in advance.

Dessert Gallery is located at 3600 Kirby Dr in Houston; (713) 522-9999.

This unassuming bakery in Houston’s northside neighborhood has proved its staying power. Opened in 1967, Flying Saucer Pie Company serves up pie and lots of it: Notable mentions include the dutch apple pie, pumpkin pie, pineapple pie, cherry pie, fresh banana cream pie, key like pie, fresh strawberry cream and coconut cream pies. Pies run between $14 and $16.

A visit here is practically a fall essential, so if you’re one of the unfortunate souls yet to make the pilgrimage to this iconic Houston eatery this holiday season, we’d suggest you get cracking, and feasting, ASAP.

Flying Saucer Pie Company is located at 436 W Crosstimbers St. in Houston; (713) 694-1141.

House of Pies -- It’s where Houstonians go to score glorious, glorious pie. The 24-hour diner and bakery, originally founded as a franchise by Al Lapin Jr. , the same entrepreneur who started IHOP, has been a Houston institution for decades. House of Pies reps a perpetually stocked dessert case packed with an assortment of pies including but definitely not limited to Texas Pecan, Bayou Goo, Pumpkin, Sweet Potato, Bavarian Banana, French Blackbottom, Coconut Cream, Cherry, German Chocolate, Blueberry, Dutch Apple and more. Pies range in price from $14.95 to $15.95.

A warning: House of Pies does not take call ahead pie or cake orders the week of Thanksgiving or Christmas, unless you’re placing an order for over 20 whole pies and cakes. It is first come first serve the week of Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Multiple locations

Earlier this year, the ubiquitous Texas-based chain announced it’s liquidating its assets and dissolving the company. Translation: This might just mean the end of the LuAnn Platter, folks. But in the interim, the Houston-based cafeteria chain is serving up its comfort food as if all were business as usual, even offering its holiday turkey packages and pies. So, why not save yourself the hassle of cooking, or at least baking, and snag some pie from Luby’s. It could be your last chance. I f you simply want a single slice, stop by any time. If an entire pie is what you seek, call ahead.

Here’s what the cafeteria’s holiday dessert lineup looks like: Luby’s is offering pumpkin, apple, cherry, sweet potato, or chocolate icebox pie, which serve between six and eight people, and are $15.99 each. The pecan pie is $19.99. Want a cake, too? Might as well stock up on all your Luby’s favorites while you can. We won’t judge. The Carrot, German chocolate and cheesecake will serve between eight and 10 people and are $29.99 each. Place your order 48 hours in advance. Ordering early ensures availability.

Multiple locations

The mother-daughter duo behind this delicious dessert concept is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth with their assortment of treats. The bakery offers nearly 50 different pies, including but not limited to cheesecake pumpkin swirl, cappuccino, German chocolate, mocha fudge, pistachio creme, white chocolate macadamia, lemon chess, banana caramel, old-fashioned blueberry and lemon chess. They offer their namesake mini pies, which will cost you between $5 and $5.50, along with full-size pies, which cost between $18 and $22.

Mighty Sweet Mini Pies no longer operates out of a storefront. To place your order, call (713)862-4960 or email carolyn@mightysweetminipies.com.

Houston’s oldest family-owned bakery has been dishing out desserts since 1930. The bakery offers an assortment of fruit and cream pies including apple, cherry, Boston cream, buttermilk, coconut meringue, chocolate meringue, lemon meringue, fudge pecan pie, sweet potato pie, pumpkin pie and, of course, pecan pie.

Moeller’s Bakery is located at 4201 Bellaire Blvd in Houston; (713) 667-0983.

Not Jus' Donuts Bakery offers an extensive pie lineup year round. Here you’ll find sweet potato, pecan, buttermilk, lemon chess, buttermilk pecan, lemon pecan, apple, key lime and coconut pies. Season pie offerings include bourbon caramel pecan pie, cherry, chocolate chess, lemon meringue, triple chocolate Oreo and coconut cream. Slices are prices at $4.75 while full-size pies run between $18 and $25.

Not Jus' Donuts Bakery is located at 2020 Emancipation Ave in Houston; (713) 951-9211.

Select from apple, cherry, or pumpkin pie for $26.95 each. Pecan, key lime, and chocolate and coconut cream are available for $36.95 each. Want a pie with some extra oomph? Consider a Snickers pie, available for $64.95.

Multiple locations

You’re sure to satisfy your pie cravings here. Choose from some 14 pie flavors, which include bananas foster, lemon chess with blueberries, snickerdoodle peach, caramel apple and bourbon pecan.

Proud pie is located at 3522 South Mason Road #300 in Katy; (281) 392-2203.

Open since 1949, this popular Houston bakery has pies galore. Apple pie and cherry pie are available for $18.95. Chocolate meringue, chocolate mousse, key lime, lemon meringue and coconut cream pies are available for $29.95. Meanwhile, pecan pies go for $22.95 while chocolate fudge pecan pies run $28.

Want a pie with some extra oomph? Consider ponying up the big bucks for a pumpecapple pie cake, the turducken of desserts. Weighing in at 23.5 pounds and standing nearly a foot tall, the pumpecapple pie cake is made up of three layers of cake with pie baked into them; a pumpkin pie baked in a pumpkin spice cake; pecan pie or chocolate pecan pie baked in chocolate cake; and last, but not least, an apple pie baked into a spice cake. The creation defies categorization. Is it pie? Is it cake? Whatever it is, it’s tasty.

Multiple locations

Obviously, with a name like the The Pie Factory, this dessert outfit in southwest Houston is equipped to satisfy all your pie needs. The bakery offers some 30 different flavors. Notable mentions include peanut butter chocolate chip, macadamia nut, coconut chess, black bottom, lemon chess cranberry and egg custard. Consider yourself a staunch traditionalist when it comes to holiday pies? Worry not. The Pie Factory also offers the classics like pecan, pumpkin, apple, cherry and sweet potato.

The Pie Factory is located at 5611 Bellaire Blvd, Suite 128 in Houston; (713) 666-8501.

Not including its season offerings, Victory Pie Company serves 11 different pie flavors year-round, including peanut butter, magic cookie, chocolate sundae and American berry.

Victory Pie Company is located at 32907 Tamina Rd in Magnolia; (832) 403-3066.

What would you add to this list? Let us know in the comments below.